Fitness freak Hina Khan flaunts her toned body in a black crop top in latest PICS; Check out HERE

Hina Khan loves doing exercise and motivates her fans to live a healthy lifestyle. The actress's athleisure looks also trend among her fans.

Actress is known for her power-packed performances in films and serials. She rose to fame from her debut serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her iconic role of Akshara made her a household name. But apart from this, she is also a fitness freak and never misses her exercise. Her Instagram feed is filled with her workout session pictures and videos too. And the actress also urges her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle. She has recently shared a series of pictures where she is seen flaunting her perfectly toned body.

In the latest photos, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is seen posing in black coloured joggers. She has paired them with a matching tight-fitted crop top. To complete the look, she wore a white coloured crop jacket and tied her hair with a bandana. Her sunglasses and sneakers are also complementing the look. Hina captioned the post with black and white heart emojis. Her crop top also deserves attention as it reads “Eat carrot, it's vegan”. She is not even wearing any makeup. Her flawless skin is making her look more beautiful.

Fans also showered love in the pictures. Actor , who has just returned from Cape Town, also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Hina was recently seen in a music video with Shaheer Sheikh. The song titled Baarish Ban Jana is a romantic track and has been shot in Jammu and Kashmir. The song is trending on social media till now. To note, Hina lost her father recently, when she was in Jammu and Kashmir.

