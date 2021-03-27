Five supernatural and fantasy shows that ruled the TRP charts on Television

Supernatural serials have become more popular among the masses these days. Take a look at the shows which ruled the TRP charts.

Gone are those days when people love to see saas-bahu soaps on television. It won’t be wrong to say that there was a time Ekta Kapoor’s K series ruled the television prime time slot. Right from Kasauti Zindagi Kay to Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki had a charm among the masses. Viewers loved to see the stories which had every masala but within the time there was a slight change in the television shows. Needless to say at one point saas-bahu soaps and supernatural dramas were perennially at neck-to-neck competition with each other.

A change in the genre of television soaps. To our surprise, supernatural and fantasy shows stood out in terms of popularity and appeal. These shows struck a chord with audiences of all age groups and ruled the TRP chart. Graphics, backdrop scenes, magic, a man turning into a snake and other creatures were wooing the viewers a lot. Supernatural shows were offering them different visuals from regular content. Now, it has been a long time that daily saas-bahu soaps are coming on television.

List of shows which were based on supernatural genres and ruled television:

1. Naagin: Based on the serpent, this fantasy thriller television series was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Spanning five seasons, the series was aired on Colors TV. The first season came in 2016 and starred , and Adaa Khan as Shivanya, Ritik and Shesha. It became one of the highest-rated shows on Indian television. The second season was aired between 2016 to 2017 and featured starred Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khan as Shivangi, Rocky and Shesha. The third season from 2018 to 2019. It starred Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and as Bela, Mahir and Vish respectively. A new Naagin was introduced in the fourth season. It starred Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin and as Brinda, Dev, Nayantara and Shalakha. The fifth season starred Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal as Bani, Veer and Jay but went off this year. Its spin-off serial titled Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein was launched in February.

2. Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani: A love story produced by Ekta Kapoor that aired on STAR One was also based on the supernatural genre. The show was one of the popular shows. 's portrayal of a vampire in the show helped establish his public notability. The show was quite popular in its run and garnered appreciation from the audience.

3. Divya Drishti: The serial was a tale of two sisters who had a special magic. Produced under Fireworks Productions, it starred Sana Sayyad, Nyra Banerjee, Sangita Ghosh, Adhvik Mahajan and Mishkat Varma. The serial was popular for its beautiful set and chemistry between Adhvik Mahajan and Sana Sayyad.

4. Nazar: Produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain under 4 Lions Films and directed by Atif Khan, the show came in two seasons. It starred Antara Biswas, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in the first season. The second season went off air in less than one month which starred Mona Lisa, Shruti Sharma and Sheezan Mohammad. Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput chemistry entertained the audience a lot. They were popular jodis.

5. Kavach: Aired on Colors TV, the supernatural show was produced by Balaji Telefilms. It is based on the story of Savitri and Satyavan. The first season titled Kavach... Kali Shaktiyon Se starred Mona Singh, Vivek Dahiya and Sara Khan as Paridhi, Rajbeer and Manjulika. And the second season titled Kavach... Maha Shivratri starred Deepika Singh, Namik Paul and Vin Rana as Sandhya, Angad and Kapil. The second season ended abruptly and had 42 episodes only.

