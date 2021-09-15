Five things that fans need to know about mythological show Shubh Laabh

Mythological shows on Indian television have always been one of the most entertaining shows. The audience love to watch the life stories of Lord Ganesha, Krishna, Shiv, Hanuman. The shows are very popular among the masses. And to add more to it a new mythological show Shubh Laabh has started on SAB TV. The show focuses on the common man and lord connection. It features Geetanjali Tikekar in the lead role. She is annoyed with Lord as she does not help her but still, the lord is on her side.

The story revolves around a lady called Savita Toshniwal. She lives in a middle-class family and is struggling for money and wants Goddess Laxmi to come to her house. It will be very interesting to see how Goddess Laxmi will enter her house. It is reported that the Shubh Laabh show is inspired by and Paresh Rawal’s Bollywood movie OMG – Oh My God. But there is no official confirmation on this. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience.

As the show has started, let’s take a look at the interesting points which fans want to know:

Shubh Labh Cast:

Chavi Pandey (Lord Lakshmi), Geetanjali Tikekar (Savita), Nasirr Khan, Mithil Jain, Afreen Alvi, Manan Joshi, Rahul Singh, Tanisha Mehta

Shubh Labh Timings:

The show airs on Sab TV from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM.

Shubh Labh producer:

It is being produced by Jay Mehta under the banner Jay Productions. The production shows produced serials like Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Rab Se Sohna Ishq, Gathbandhan, Jiji Maa, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More, and Siya Ram, among others.

Shubh Laabh story:

It revolves around a middle-class family woman who wants to upgrade her status and always worship Lord Lakshmi. She also complains to the lord that she never helps her. It will be really interesting to see how the lord makes her understand.

Shubh Laabh promo:

The promo opens on a woman who thinks if there is money then everything is good. Her family is middle class and struggles for money. She tries to save but even thinks about why she cannot have lots of money.

