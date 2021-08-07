Five things to look forward to in Bigg Boss OTT

Highly awaited and audience favorite reality show Bigg Boss OTT is going to hit the screens from tomorrow. This year, the show will be more exciting and entertaining than ever before, since the show is going to be launched with a completely new concept. It is going to be streamed on the OTT platform for the first six weeks and after that, it will be shown on television screens. The initial six weeks will be full of entertainment as it will comprise numerous exciting features that were never before. Here we have listed five reasons that make the show Bigg Boss OTT a must-watch for everyone.

1. Karan Johar hosting- If you like the sassy and sarcastic hosting style of then you will certainly enjoy this Bigg Boss OTT. He is also very excited about hosting the show and for getting to know about the upcoming twists in it.

2. 24-hour streaming- It is for the first time ever that the show will be streamed for 24 hours. You can see your favorite stars all the time and never miss out on any action.

3. Audience punishment- This is the most exciting twist of the show, in which the audience will be deciding the punishment for the contestants that break the rules. It will be intriguing to know what the audience will suggest.

4. Janta Factor- There is a new concept introduced in the show, in which the power will be in the hands of the audience as they will decide the stay, tasks, and the exit of the contestants in the show.

5. Lots of drama- As per reports, this year, there will be lots of drama, entertainment, and emotions. The bar has been raised by a few notches with the show's 'Over The Top' ideas and tasks.

The entertainment reality show Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on 8th August only on Voot.

