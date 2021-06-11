Flashback Friday: When Indian Idol judges met Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan, here's how they reacted

Indian Idol’s old audition videos have been going viral recently. However, the current season is making headlines because of Amit Kumar's remark on the performance of the contestants.

The previous seasons of the reality show Indian Idol surely had witnessed some fun moments during auditions. Recently, some videos of the audition have gone viral and are entertaining audiences to the fullest. One such video is about a man who describes himself as Kolkata’s . Yes, don’t be surprised. The video of him is grabbing attention. The incident dates back when Javed Akhtar, Sonali Bendre, Anu Malik, and Kailash Kher were judges of the show. And during taking audition in Kolkata they had encountered this incident.

His singing failed to impress the judges but his mimicry skills were surely enjoyed by them. The video starts with a man saying ‘Main banunga Bharat ki shaan, aa gaya hai Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan (I will become India’s pride, I am Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan).” His name is Shanawaz Kabir Khan. When he entered the audition room, Anu Malik told him that his laugh reminded him of Shah Rukh. To which he said, ‘Actually, sir, I am Kolkata’s Shah Rukh,’. He also delivered dialogue from the film Don.

Then judges asked him to sing and he presented the title track of Saawariya. Judges were not too much impressed and Javed advised him to sing for his pleasure. Later, in the video, he was seen criticising judges and making fun of them.

A few days ago, MTV Roadies judge Raghu Ram's video had also gone viral in which he was seen playing a prank with Anu Malik during the audition of the reality show. He even called him rude.

