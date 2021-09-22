Forever: Shehbaz shows his latest arm tattoo for his 'sher' Sidharth Shukla; See PHOTO

The sudden demise of the actor Sidharth Shukla came as a major blow for the entertainment industry. The passing away of the actor at 40 left his family, friends, and fans heartbroken. Shehnaaz Gill, who is deemed to be very good friends with Sidharth is going through a tough time. Her brother, Shehbaz was also good friends with him and he often shared pictures with the late actor.

Recently, he got himself inked with Sidharth's face on his arm, to commemorate his love for the late actor.

Shehbaz shared a picture on social media as he showed the tattoo on his hand. He got the tattoo placed above an older tattoo with Shehnaaz’s name. He captioned it as ‘Forever’ on the post as he expresses his forever love for the actor. He had also shared in an earlier post, “Your memories will be as real as you. You will always stay alive with me. You will always be alive in our memories.” Shehbaz shared a good bond with Sidharth Shukla and his sudden demise was a massive setback for him.

See his post-

For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and formed a close friendship. After Bigg Boss, the two were seen together in numerous music videos.

Since the day Sidharth passed away, Shehbaz has been sharing heartbreaking posts in the memory of the actor. Sidharth Shukla called him ‘mera sher,’ as he wrote, “U R always with us and you will be always… will try to become like you. It is a dream now… and this dream will come true soon… I will not say RIP because you are not Love you.”