Forget Aladdin, Rashami Desai's new post has us wishing she had her own magical carpet; Take a look

Rashami Desai recently took inspiration from Aladdin way as she edited herself flying on magical carpet and shared her childhood fantasy. Take a look.

's love for social media is not hidden from anyone. The actress loves interacting with her fans, especially after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She enjoys a huge following, and every time she posts something it is bound to grab attention. Recently, Rashami posted a new reel video that has caught many eyes, as this time she has not only flaunted her sense of humour but also her amazing editing skills. In the video, Rashami is seen flying in the sky on Aladdin's magical carpet. Yes, you read that right!

The Naagin 4 actress went the Aladdin way as she edited herself flying on magical carpet amidst the clouds high in the sky, and it is beautiful. Her post has us all wishing that the diva should have her own magical carpet for living all her dreams. With this fun-loving post, Rashami also shared her childhood dream of owning a 'Kalin' (magical carpet). She revealed that it was her childhood fantasy to have her own kalin, which maybe she is now living through her social media post.

While the video is awe-inspiring, Rashami's swag cannot be missed here. There's also a song played in the backdrop, in a language most of us won't understand. In fact, Rashami also admitted that she doesn't understand the meaning of the music, but she still finds it appealing. She ended her note on a beautiful message, 'Love has no language and dreams have no limitations. So, keep it simple and enjoy the ride.' Well, we do agree with Rashami's views.

Here are some glimpses from Rashami's recent post:

The actress is currently seen as Shalakha aka Nayantara in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. The show also starring Nia Sharma (Brinda) and Vijayendra Kumeria (Dev) will go offer air soon, after a fantastic finale. What are your thoughts on Rashami's reel video? Let us know in the comment section below.

