Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma enact a scene from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai; Watch

Mahira Sharma as 'Bhabhi Ji' looks sad, and Paras as 'Vibhuti Ji' is trying to understand the reason why she looks stressed. Check out the video.

The former contestants from the highly popular show Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have re-created a scene from the hit television show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai. The Tik Tok video shows Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma enacting a scene from the show that will surely bring a smile on your face. Mahira Sharma as the 'Bhabhi Ji looks sad, and Paras as Vibhuti Ji is trying to understand the reason why she looks stressed. The funny video will leave the fans and viewers in splits. Mahira Sharma while enacting the scene for the Tik Tok video says that she is 'set' and Paras in the Vibhuti Ji style says, it is not set, but upset.

The video featuring the former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma is simply hilarious and the fans are loving it. The much-loved show Bigg Boss 13, has ended but it has created a thick friendship between the two former contestants, Paras, and Mahira. The duo enjoys a massive fan following among the fans and viewers of Bigg Boss 13. The television reality show was hugely popular and so were the contestants.

Check out the video of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma:

The fans often took to their social media platforms to shares their thoughts and views about the show. The highly watched TV show, Bigg Boss 13, had all the elements to make the show a hit among the television audiences. The fans of former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma often fondly call them Pahira.

