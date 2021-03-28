Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni calls Jasmin Bhasin with This nickname; Reveals on Twitter

Aly Goni held an Ask Me session on Twitter where fans asked him a lot of questions about Jasmin and his relationship. The actor replied to all questions.

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are very popular among the fans after their confession to each other. The couple is madly in love with each other and realised their feeling inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. They were recently seen in a music video which was sung by Tony Kakkar. They are regularly spotted together in the city. Recently, Aly Goni held an Ask Aly session on Twitter and replied to questions asked by fans.

During the session, one fan asked him about the nickname he has given to Jasmin. And the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor replied floored his fans. He said, “Laila’ with heart-eyed emoji. As soon as he replied fans started gushing. However, in other questions, another fan asked him, “Sach batana aapko Jasmin se pyaar BB se pehle hi hua tha na but aapne kabhi bataya nahi (Please tell me, you loved Jasmin before Bigg Boss happened but never told her, right)." To this, he replied, "Pyaar toh humesha se tha. Vo hai hi itni pyaari. Bass pehle dosti mein tha fir dusra vaala hua.”

Aly had entered the show to support Jasmin and slowly they realised their relationship is more than friendship. Aly had promised a proposal to Jasmin in Iceland and one of his fans reminded him, "Just wanna remind u of the Iceland trip where our jas wants the proposal Tho u and me want the same that jas shld propose first,coz I wanna badly see her cute proposal (if we get to see)." And Aly replied, "Thoda COVID Vaala scene settle ho jaaye fir karte hai plan.”

