Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty thanks fans for making her birthday ‘extra special’

Shamita Shetty was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 as one of the contestants. She was one of the finalists of the show. The actress received lot of love and appreciation from the audience for her daunting and strong personality. She was among the most popular contestants of the season. The actress recently ringed in her birthday. She had thrown a grand party which was attended by her family and friends. She also received lot of wishes from her fans. Shamita Shetty took to social media to express gratitude for the wishes.

In the recent video posted by actress Shamita Shetty, she is seen holding her cat in her hands as she thanked her fans for making her birthday very special. She said, “I have been blessed with the best. Thankyou so much guys, your love and blessings made my birthday extra special.” She added a special sweet note for her fans, “Ek hi dil hai yaar kitni baar jeetoge”. She captioned the video, “To the most loving Tribe ever.”

See her video here:

In an interview with ETimes, Shamita Shetty said, "I was sending positive energies to the universe while I was inside the BB 15 house because I believe in manifesting things. It is an affirmation that I am getting married this year so the universe has to make sure that I get married this year. During COVID I really realised that I was alone and the loneliness got to me. I’ve been single for a very long time and I live my life my way or by my own terms. I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I’ve one right now. Let’s see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work and also have my babies. There’s a lot that I want to do.”



