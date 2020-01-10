Former Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan shares adorable photos with Melvin Louis post breakup rumours

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has finally put end to speculations of her breakup as she has shared some cute pictures with boyfriend Melvin Louis. Check it out.

A few months ago, speculations were rife that actress Sana Khan and her dancer boyfriend Melvin Louis' relationship has hit the rocks. Rumours were also abuzz that the duo has decided to part ways. All this happened after they apparently unfollowed each other on Instagram in November. Though, Sana had squashed any such news, nothing was clear. But, now the actress has finally put all such negative news at rest by sharing some cute pictures with her beau on social media.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared some romantic pictures with his choreographer boyfriend. She captioned the same as 'My precious.' Well, seems like these pictures are from their private New Year bash. Both, Sana and Melvin are seen in their happy space as they are seen cuddling in these photos. We must also say, they look extremely adorable together. While Sana is seen dolled-up in a shimmery blue dress, Melvin looks cool monochrome shirt. Together in a frame, they just look perfect andb their chemsirty speaks volumes of their love.

Take a look at their mushy pictures here:



Earlier last year, Sana and Melvin came out in the open and officially confirmed their relationship. Since then, the much-in-love couple has been posting cute pictures together on social media. On the professional front, Sana Khan, attained popularity after her stint in the Bigg Boss 6 house.

Well, we're happy to know that everything is fine between the two. We hope they keep spreading their love and cuteness like this only. What do you think about this cute couple? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

