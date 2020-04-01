Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan distributes food to the needy, Urges Mumbaikar’s to stay indoors; WATCH

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan requests Mumbaikar’s to stay indoors as two people test positive of Coronavirus in Andheri, Mumbai. Watch!

With each passing day, number of people testing positive of the novel Coronavirus is increasing, and in the latest, the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin has become the latest challenge in India’s fight against Coronavirus as hordes of people across states were found to have tested positive of Coronavirus after attending the event. As we speak, India's Coronavirus count has crossed 1600 and Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh having witnessed a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. According to ministry of health and welfare, the total number of Coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,637.

Now we all know that post the Junta curfew, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressed the nation announcing that the entire country will be under a lockdown until April 13, 2020, and therefore, while all of us are indoors, B-town celebs and TV stars, alike are doing their own bit to help fight the pandemic. From donating money to the government to fight the crisis to distributing food to the needy people, stars are going all out to help the people of the country. And in the latest, we got our hands on a video wherein Former Bigg Boss contestant, Ajaz Khan, is seen standing on the road while wearing a mask and gloves and distributing food to the needy people. In the video, Ajaz Khan, while distributing food, reached Andheri wherein the police found two people who tested positive for the Coronavirus infection and therefore, in the video, Ajaz is requesting the people of Mumbai to stay indoors and avoid coming to the four bungalow road as two people were tested positive of Coronavirus due to which, the police have cordoned off the area.

In the video, Ajaz Khan is saying, “Please stay indoors, Andheri is not safe.” And before signing off, Ajaz requests everyone to share the video so that people don’t step out of their houses.

Check out the video of Ajaz Khan asking Mumbaikar's to stay indoors amidst Coronavirus outbreak:

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor enjoys leisure time at home post the success of Baaghi 3 and Coronavirus outbreak; See Post

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More