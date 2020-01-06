Former Bigg Boss contestant Delnaaz Irani REVEALS she wants to play a plus size Naagin on TV

Delnaaz Irani, who has been missing from TV for quite sometime now, recently opened up about making a comeback and playing the new-aged Naagin on TV. Here's what she said.

Many of us remember Delnaaz Irani as the cute and bubbly Sweetu from Kal Ho Na Ho, but the talented actress has proved her mettle in many popular shows like Bigg Boss 6 and Batliwalla House No 49. With her amazing acting chops, she has become a household name in the entertainment industry. Currently, Delnaaz is busy doing theater and was last seen in Tera Kya Hoga Walia. The actress recently got into a chat with Times of India, where she spoke at length about her journey, the roles she'd want to play in future and also her personal life.

Delnaaz, who has been spending time in theater for more than a year now, wishes to return to the small-screen. She said that she is in search for a good show. As an actor, she feels that she has still not gotten her due in the showbiz world. Though she has done some commendable shows and movies, she feels that she has failed to position herself well. Delnaaz also revealed that even today people have stereotyped her as someone who is fair, healthy and can only do comedy. However, she wants to prove her potential and wants everyone to know she has more to offer.

When quipped about the roles she would want to do this New Year, she said that she wants to see herself in a completely different avatar. She mentioned, 'I would like to play a plus-size, healthy naagin in 2020.” When asked if she is willing to do a supernatural role, Delnaaz revealed, if the show is getting good TRPs, then there's no harm. An artiste shouldn't blame the channel or the producer. Though people crib about reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss', however, it ends up to be TRP busters. She also opined that this genre of naagins and bichchus will continue to rule if the viewers keep watching them. She feels that if feel-good shows or historical shows with a different concept are offered, the audiences will like it and appreciate it.

On the personal front, Delnaaz is in a live-in relationship with DJ Percy Karkaria, however, marriage is not on their minds as of now.

