Former Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin dons desi girl look for her next music video; Shares first look

Former Bigg Boss contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been grabbing attention from the audience after they took part in the reality show. Soon after coming out of the house, the couple jetted off to Kashmir to see Aly’s sister's newborn daughter. And now recently, the couple’s song Tera Suit was released. The song, sung by Tony Kakkar, got an overwhelming response from the audience. And now Jasmin has announced her next song collaboration with Punjabi singer Gurnazar. She has also shared the first look of the song.

Sharing the still from the song, Jasmin wrote, “Coming up next ….Can’t wait.” In the picture, Jasmin is seen donning desi girl loo. She is wearing a yellow coloured suit with a red dupatta. Gurnazar and Jasmin are standing in the farmland and are shooting for the song. Meanwhile, Gurnazar is seen wearing a pink coloured shirt. Jasmin has opted for minimalistic makeup and a messy ponytail. Singer Gurnazar also shared pictures on his Instagram handle. Aly Goni also dropped a heart-eyed emoji in the comment section.

There were rumours of Jasmin shooting for her next song but we waited for the official confirmation.