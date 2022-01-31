Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Karan Nath appreciates Pratik Sehajpal’s journey: He has done extremely well

The reality show Bigg Boss 15 is finally over and Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of the season. Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner up of the show. Though a lot of people are happy with the results, still there are many who feel disappointed as they felt that Pratik deserved to win. Bigg Boss OTT contestant Karan Nath had been constantly supporting Pratik in the show as they had become good friends in the show. The actor recently talked in an interview with ETimes about Pratik’s journey and his disappointment about him not winning the show.

Karan said, “I was rooting for Pratik since the start. It was disappointing for me to see that Pratik didn't win the trophy but I know his journey and he has come a long way. For me, Pratik has won the show. I wanted Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal to win the show. OTT was won by Divya and now the runner-up of BB 15 is Pratik. Since the start,I knew he would go a long way on the show, and I was right. I am extremely proud and happy for him and his family. I have been in touch with his sister and for all of us, he has done extremely well.”

He added that Pratik was fully focussed on the show and gave his best. He shared, “I feel that this boy was fully focused on the show and winning the trophy. His only goal was to win the show. I was a little shocked with the result, but the audience decides and they do what they feel is right. But Pratik was eating, breathing and living the show.”

Karan shared that now the show is over, they will meet soon. He said that he wanted to know him more and feels that they will bond well.

