Former DID Li'l Master Venkatesh Pande to portray Bajirao in upcoming show ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’

Zee TV has shared about its new period drama show, 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal'. It is all set to bring to its viewers the biggest historical magnum opus of 2021 as the channel presents the untold story of one of the most iconic women in the Maratha empire. It will show the story of the great Maratha Empire, its pride and valour narrated from the viewpoint of Kashibai.

The show features debutante actress Aarohi Patel as Kashibai. Now former DID Li'l Masters contestant, actor and social media star Venkatesh Pande has been roped in to play the iconic character of Bajirao Ballal, who was a child prodigy and one of the best warriors of the Maratha Empire. Apart from enthralling everyone with stories of his impressive war craft, the show will focus on Bajirao's personality, his valour, maturity and patriotism. Venkatesh has immersed himself in the process of preparations for the role and is trying to learn new skills for his character every day.

Talking about how Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and how he is training to be depicted as the great Maratha warrior, Venkatesh Pande shared, “Honestly, I am very excited to be portraying the role of the great Bajirao and it has been such a wonderful experience for me until now. I was actually fascinated by this story even before I was offered the role and to be learning more about the great Maratha Empire and one of the best warriors ever, while depicting him onscreen, has been surreal. A lot of people might not know but he had a very tough persona due to his upbringing, but having said that he also has a heart of gold. He was quite generous as a leader and that's what made him so great. I must mention that even though the show is from a different era, I feel the characters are indeed quite relatable and everyone will enjoy watching this story. For me, playing the lead protagonist for the first time, especially portraying such a great character whose stories are still talked about, does add a little pressure. But I am working hard to be able to do justice to the character and I am learning new things about Bajirao and the Maratha Empire every day. I am sure I am going to have a lot of fun exploring this character and I hope the audience showers their love on me and our show.”

The warrior saga Kashibai Bajirao Ballal will premiere on 15th November and air from Monday to Friday at 8 PM on Zee TV.



