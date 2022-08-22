Fraud under Deepesh Bhan's name: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actors Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour inform fans

Last month, the news of the death of Malkhan aka actor Deepesh Bhan of TV's famous show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain came as a huge shock for people. Everyone was saddened by his sudden departure. His family, friends and fans were shocked by the news of Dipesh's death. Dipesh has left behind his mother, wife and son. After the death of Dipesh, frauds are happening in his name, which has been informed by his costars themselves.

Dipesh Bhan had gone to play cricket on 26th July, when he suddenly fell down while playing and never got up again. The doctors declared him brought dead as soon as he was taken to the hospital. The entire industry is in mourning due to the death of Dipesh Bhan. Especially the entire team of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'. It is a very difficult time for his mother, wife and 18-month-old son as he was the only bread earner of the house. At the same time, it is being said that the wife of the late actor will now have to repay the home loan. Although many co-stars are coming forward to help him, in the meantime, the news of fraud about the actor has come to the fore.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actors Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gaur have informed about the fraud happening in the name of Dipesh Bhan. Aasif Sheikh has shared a video on his Instagram, in which he gave information about the fraud being done to raise money in the name of Deepesh Bhan. Both the actors have appealed to the people not to send help to the fake account running in the name of Dipesh.

Aasif Sheikh told in the video that Dipesh's family has a debt of 50 lakhs. He said that he has started a fund-raising campaign to help the actor's family. In this, Rohitashv Gaur added that some people have created fake accounts in the name of Dipesh. All the money of help is going to them. The actor has appealed to the people to avoid this fraud.

Along with this, Aasif has also released a link to the Ketto website named after Deepesh's Bhan in the caption of this video. Through this link, the fans have been requested to send help for Dipesh's family.

