Friendship Day 2021: Ankita Lokhande shares a throwback dancing video with ‘Manikarnika’ costar Kangana Ranaut

Ankita Lokhande and share a strong bond of friendship and have often spoken in each other’s support. Both of them have also starred together in the 2019 release ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ which was directed by Kangana Ranaut. Ankita shared a throwback video where she is dancing with Kangana to mark the occasion of friendship day. Kangana reacted to the post via Instagram.

Ankita shared a video where Kangana along with a few other friends dancing together inside a house on Manikarnika song. Ankita and Kangana can be seen dancing their hearts out as they move with grace. Kangana reacted to Ankita’s video via her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy friendship day dear one”. On the work front, Ankita Lokhande is starring alongside Shaheer Sheikh in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is in Budapest where she has been filming for her upcoming actioner titled ‘Dhaakad’. Arjun Rampal was also in Budapest shooting for the film. The actor recently wrapped up his schedule and came back to Mumbai. Arjun had posted quite a few pictures from his shooting days in Budapest along with his look in the film.

Take a look at the post:

Kangana Ranaut is also awaiting the release of one of the most anticipated films titled ‘Thalaivi’, which is based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa. The trailer of the film came out some time ago. The film was supposed to have a theatrical release in 2021 though the latest release date is not announced yet considering that the theaters in India are not operating at full capacity in the wake of COVID 19. Kangana also has ‘Tejas’ in her lineup where she is playing a fighter pilot.

