Friendship Day 2021: Jethalal & Taarak Mehta to Anupama & Devika; Check out 5 onscreen BFFs

Friendship Day is coming closer. The day, which celebrates the most beautiful bond, is celebrated on August 1. In the world, the one person you can annoy or throw tantrums at any given time is your friend. They are the ones whom we blindly trust and share many such things which we don’t do with others. Friendship is another word of love, care, and trust. They don’t judge or hate you. Friends may criticize you but they always support you.

Well, right from Bollywood to television, we have seen so many best friends who have left a mark on our minds. Like in Sholay, Jai and Veeru then in Dil Chahta Hai and who can miss Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. They all celebrated friendship and showed us how best friends accept us with our flaws. And same goes for the television actors. Some have found their good friend on the set only. Television shows have also given us major friendship goals at times.

And today we have brought to you those five friends who have redefined the friendship. Take a look here:

1. Taarak Mehta & Jethalal:

The longest-running Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has is very popular and so are its characters. One of the most popular is Jethalal. He always gets stuck in a problem and his very good friend Taarak comes to his rescue. The two are very good friends and always share their problems.

2. Anupama & Devika:

In the show, Anupama and Devika are shown as best friends. She always supports her. Even when Vanraj ditched and insulted Anupama, her friend supported and helped in overcoming all the problems. They smile, cry but stays together just like a good friend.

3. Jassi & Nandu:

If you can remember the popular show ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’, then you can recall the character Nandu. He was the best friend of Jassi and always maker her smile. He never judged her for her looks. He knew that Jassi is a very honest girl. Both were true examples of friendship.

4. Dr Juhi, Rahul, Omi & Simran:

We are talking about old Sanjivani which was about four medical students. They were very close and always ready to face the challenges together. The show was much loved for the bond the characters shared.

5. Ragini, Zeeshan, Zenia, Ritu & Vir:

The show Kya Mast Hai Life focused was on the lives of five teen friends - Ragini, Zeeshan, Zenia, Ritu and Vir. The five BFFs are regarded as one of the most loved gangs of Indian Television. They never let any misunderstanding come in between them. And also showed that friends are most precious in life.

