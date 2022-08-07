Friendship Day 2022: Rubina Dilaik & Keerti Kelkar celebrate 15 years of yaarana, drop wonderful PICS

Today, on 7th August 2022, we celebrate International Friendship Day. This day is observed to acknowledge the special relationship of two people who have got each other's back through thick and thin. Friends are an integral part of our lives, and friendship is a bond that people cherish forever, no matter how old they get. Our celebs too have taken to their social media handles and wished their nearest and dearest friends on this occasion.

Rubina Dialik and Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures with her best friend Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar as they will soon complete 15 years of being friends. Sharing these snaps, Rubina wrote, "Hey gal @keertikelkar, its gonna be 15years soooooon". Keerti too commented on this post and wrote, "Time flies Looking forward to the next 15".

Actors like Mouli Ganguly and Vidisha Srivastava also spoke about their childhood friends who are still their best buddies.

Mouli Ganguly, who essays the role of Mahasati Anusuya in Baal Shiv, talks about her long-distance friendship with her childhood friend. She says, “This friendship day is dedicated to my buddy Rinku, who has been my closest friend since kindergarten. We have an unbreakable link, and I cannot picture life without her. Although she is now married and lives in Cuttack, we remain in contact and frequently speak over the phone and video calls. I have some crazy memories with her like I remember how during our school times we used to walk home from school in the rain together. We loved splashing through flooded streets and arriving home late, covered in mud. We used to purposefully choose the longer route and then go back, pretending we had forgotten something. We used to share all our secrets, and nothing has changed till now. I am grateful to have her in my life. A very happy friendship day to my dear friend and everyone out here”.

Vidisha Srivastava, who plays Anita Bhabi in the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, also talks about her best friend. The actress adds, "You meet many people along the way of life. Still, only some stay with you forever, and my friend Shilpy is the one. She is one of my closest friends who has always stayed by my side through thick and thin. Shilpy knows I do not have too many friends, but those I do have are like-minded and trustworthy. Shilpy is my partner in crime. She is non-judgmental and my stress buster. It is hard to imagine my life without her. I have made beautiful memories with her, like taking shortcuts to reach school, which included crossing a big boundary wall, bunking classes together, passing letters to each other’s crushes, fighting over being the teachers’ favourite, and many more. "I realised being with her that true friendship means being honest with each other, and this matters the most."

