Friendship Day EXCLUSIVE: Shantanu, Vrushika & Dil Dosti Dance team REUNITE to celebrate their 'special' bond

On Friendship Day today, the team of one of the most-loved youth shows 'Dil Dosti Dance' joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive fun chat to celebrate their special bond and spill some secrets.

Dil Dosti Dance was one show that spoke volumes about the pure bond of friendship. With a big cast of Shantanu Maheshwari, Vrushika Mehta, Shakti Mohan, Kunwar Amar Singh, Sneha Kapoor, Amar Gowda, Alisha Singh, Vrinda Dawda, Archi Pratik, Lavin Gothi, Macedon Dmello, and Samentha Fernandes, the show captured the hearts of millions of youth with their fresh, relatable and relevant storyline. Today, (August 2, 2020) on 'Friendship Day' what better than celebrating it with the much-loved and adored 'D3 team?'

So, on this special occasion, the Dil Dosti Dance dance team joined Pinkvilla for a virtual and fun-filled reunion to celebrate their special bond, spill secrets, pull each other's legs, and share how their off-screen friendship has grown over the years. The cast along with the creative director of the show, Palki Malhotra, took down their memory lanes as they recalled some fun-loving moments from the sets, and shared how the 'Dil Dosti Dance' journey has made their lives better.

Though the main focus of the show was 'dance', friendship, love and relationship played a significant part in the narrative. Revealing what kept their bond strong, Kunwar reiterated, 'The bond was there because there was a personal connection between all of us. There was no one in the team, who backed off if another team member needed any help. Archi Pratik seconded Kunwar's opinion and said, 'The best part was that everyone's frequency used to match, everybody was on the same wavelength.'

The entire team indulged in a lot of candid banter, looked back in time, relived the fun moments spent on the sets, and more. The D3 teams' nostalgia was filled with light-hearted moments, and it ultimately turned out to be a riot of laughter. The team was all hearts as they spoke about their 'friendship and camaraderie,' making it a perfect treat for Friendship Day 2020. The Dil Dosti Dance team's quirky and hilarious rapid-fire round is something you wouldn't want to miss.

Take a look at Pinkvilla's Friendship Day special with Dil Dosti Dance team:

Credits :Pinkvilla

