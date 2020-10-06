Gajendra Chauhan condemns Mukesh Khanna's behaviour after the latter calls The Kapil Sharma Show 'vulgar'

Mukesh Khanna recently took to social media and called The Kapil Sharma Show cheap and vulgar. This did not go well with his former Mahabharat co-star Gajendra Chauhan.

The star cast of the popular 80s show Mahabharat graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show sometime back. Among those who were present include Punit Issar, Gajendra Chauhan, Nitish Bharadwaj, and Gufi Paintal. However, Mukesh Khanna was not present during the episode. The veteran actor has recently stated on social media that he refused the invitation for the show. Not only that but he also called it vulgar, cheap, and worse. He also said that Kapil’s show has double meaning content.

Now, Gajendra Chauhan, who played the role of Yudhisthir in the show, has slammed Mukesh Khanna’s comments. While talking to Dainik Bhaskar, the senior actor has taken a sly dig at Khanna stating that he thinks the grapes are sour as he did not eat them. Chauhan further mentions that it’s a number one show which is watched by crores of people. He gets talking about how Mukesh Khanna said that men wear women’s dress in the show.

Citing an example of Arjun dressing up as a girl and dancing in Mahabharat, Gajendra Chauhan asks as to why Khanna did not leave the show back then. He then added that he condemns this behaviour of the Shaktimaan actor. On the other hand, Mukesh Khanna had earlier said that his co-star Gufi Paintal informed him about the possible invitation from The Kapil Sharma’s Show after the Ramayan star cast graced the same. However, the actor did not go after that. Talking about the same, Chauhan states that Gufi Paintal is not a casting director to invite everybody.

