Gale Lagana Hai: Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar’s upcoming song's first look starring Nia Sharma is out

The song crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar and will be released on January 18. Nia Sharma and Shivin Narang look cute on the poster.

Singer Neha Kakkar has shared the poster of her song titled Gale Lagana Hai. The song will feature television stars Nia Sharma and Shivin Narang. It has been crooned by Tony Kakkar too. The singer’s post even mentioned the release date of the song as January 18, 2021. Neha Kakkar, who is enjoying her married life, has shared the poster on her Instagram handle. Nia Sharma also took to her Instagram and shared the news with her fans.

In the poster, Nia is seen cosying up to Shivin. Neha wrote, “#GaleLaganaHai 18th Jan @tonykakkar aur Mere Iss Saal Ka Pehle Gaana! Aur woh bhi Romantic.” While Nia wrote, “#GaleLaganaHai out on 18th January! with @shivin7Song by the cutest sibling duo @tonykakkar & @nehakakkar Label: @desimusicfactory, Producer : @anshul300, Music & Lyrics : @tonykakkar, Directors : @agam.mann & @azeem.mann, Video Supervisor: @raghav.sharma.14661.” Neha Kakkar’s last song was Khyaal Rakhya Kar with her husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Nia Sharma recently purchased a new abode and car. She was seen in the action-reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Shivin was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and made his Bollywood debut with Dheet Patangey.

Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar’s song Shona Shona' was loved by the masses. The song featured Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Tony Kakkar also made appearances in the song.

Credits :Neha Kakkar Instagram

