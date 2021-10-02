Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Jay Bhanushali, Karenvir Bohra, Rupali Ganguly & others remember the Father of the Nation

The 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi played a crucial role in the Independence of our country. He led the way to swaraj and satyagraha. He also instilled valour in the citizens to stand up for their rights. October 2nd 2021, marks his 152nd birth anniversary. The day is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on the 2nd of October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. He was given the name 'Mahatma' by the great poet Rabindranath Tagore. People lovingly call him 'Bapu.' To mark the day, several Television celebrities remembered him and took to social media to share their thoughts and wish fans.

Actor Karenvir Bohra shared a post on social media as he write, “Even if you don't wear Khadi, wear it in your heart, coz "The khadi spirit means fellow-feeling with every human being on earth." -Mahatma Gandhi #Gandhijayanti”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain posted, “The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane. Spread love and positivity Happy Gandhi Jayanti! #GandhiJayanti #MahatmaGandhi #Gandhiji #Bapu”

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Jay Bhanushali shared a post on social media, “Your words inspire us Your words guide us Your simplicity awes us You live on Babu… in every Indian #GandhiJayanti"

Anupamaa lead actress Rupali Ganguly also shared a story, “Bapu and his teachings will always help you fight even the toughest battle calmly, the values, today and forever! Happy Gandhi Jayanti. #GandhiJayanti #GandhiJayanti2021 #HappyGandhiJayanti #MahatmaGandhi #Gandhiji #Bapu”

Nakuul Mehta shared an adorable video of his wife Jankee telling the story of Mahatma Gandhi to their son Suji. He captioned, “Tales To Sufi | #BaapukaJanamdin When Sufi Met Baapu”



