Gandii Baat 4: Internet Sensation Megha Prasad roped in for the show; Check out her stunning pictures

Gandii Baat 4: Well-known known digital personality Megha Prasad has apparently been roped in for ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat 4. Here's a look at some of her stunning and mesmerizing pictures.

After three massively successful seasons, Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji is back with the fourth season of their popular web-series Gandii Baat 4. Yes, Gandii Baat season 4 has started streaming online as it has released its first episode titled, 'Pyaar Ka Dard Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. And just with one episode on-air, it has received a massive response from the audience. Now, for the upcoming episodes, we hear that makers have roped in a hot model and internet sensation from India, to wow us with her sizzling performance.

According to reports, digital personality Megha Prasad has apparently been approached for a lead role in one of the episodes. Yes, the internet diva is all set to spread the magic of her charm in an interesting avtar in the upcoming episode of the fourth edition. However, no confirmation has been made yet either by the makers or by the model. Megha Prasad is an online sensation and enjoys a massive following on Instagram. She is known for her bold and eye-catching looks. From her dress style to her postures, she is ruling social with her awe-inspiring looks and making many heads turn.

Take a look at some of Megha's stunning pictures:

Gandii Baat is quite popular among the youth. It first started streaming in May 2018 and since then has attained popularity. It aims to unfold the stories around the stigma and taboos linked with sexual preferences and equations. Furthermore, it promises to unveil the exciting urban stories hidden in the rural areas of India. Are you excited to see Megha Prasad in Gandii Baat 4? Also, how do you find the bold content of the series? Drop in your suggestions below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More