Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Karan Tacker: With a heavy heart, we won't be bringing Bappa's idol home this year

Karan Tacker who was last seen in Special Ops has revealed that he has no plans to bring Bappa home this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi is usually a grand affair in Maharashtra but this year the feel is going to be different. With pandemic looming around, , who has been welcoming Baapaa home for the last 12 years, won't be bringing it this year keeping safety in mind. He said, "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in my family. We have been welcoming Lord Ganesha for the past 12 years. It's that time of the year when my friends and family are reunited under one roof, no matter where we are. Keeping up with the current scenario in mind, we with a heavy heart won't be bringing Bappa's murti at home as we want to keep up with everyone's safety."

He added, "It is quite unfortunate that we cannot celebrate this on a large scale this year, but, the real essence of the festival is to celebrate Bappa in our prayers while our loved ones are kept safe in their homes. I will be doing the prayers with my family at home and wish we all celebrate this festival even bigger and better next year. So, I would humbly request everyone to adhere to the rules crafted by the government with minimal people and I am certain, we will celebrate the upcoming festivals with more zeal and enthusiasm. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Everyone!”

Karan Tacker made his digital debut with Special Ops on Hotstar. His performance was much loved by fans, paving way for many more projects to come.

