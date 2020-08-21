Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra, Jasmin Bhasin, Shashank & others on celebrations this year

Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra, Jasmin Bhasin, Shashank Vyas, Mohit Malhotra open up on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year. Read.

It's time to welcome Ganesha, the elephant God, and entire Mumbai has geared up as well, but this year is different. With precautions and safety measures in mind, devotees have ensured to keep it low key this year. Our celebrities who are also known to bring home Baapaa tell us how different this year is going to be. Sharad Malhotra, who has begun shooting for Naagin 5, says he will bring Baapaa home this year as well but will keep it minimalistic. On the other hand, Jasmin shared the joy the festival brings with it.

"Bappa comes to my home every year and this year to I plan to bring him. It's a very auspicious festival and I love celebrationg it with my family. This time it will be a little different because of the COVID 19 effect but nonetheless, me and my family will celebrate and do puja," he said, while Shashank Vyas added, "It's an amazing time of the year. The festivities in the air, the delicious food, everything gets me in high spirit. I go to my friends and colleagues' homes but this times it could be a little different because of COVID 19 but I am still positive and want peace for everyone."

Jasmin shared, "I love this time of the year! There is so much hope and positivity everywhere around and I thoroughly enjoy this Ganesh Chaturthi. Even though the pandemic is around, I am sure that the city will celebrate keeping in mind social distancing rules and maintaining cleanliness standards."

"Yes it will be a low key ceremony this year. We brought Bappa home like every year, though the celebration won't be the same, we intend to continue with the ritual. This time also it will be a eco-friendly Ganpati. We will have friends and family over to celebrate it but with all the safety and precautions. My fondest memory of this festival is reuniting with friends and families, and ofcourse gorging on the yummiest sweets during this time. Chocolate modaks are my favourite. I will ask Bappa to set us free of this pandemic and to get our lives back to normal.," Mohit Malhotra added.

