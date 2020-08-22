Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Surbhi Jyoti, Arjun Bijlani, Kamya Panjabi, Devoleena & others send warm wishes to fans

Surbhi Jyoti, Arjun Bijlani, Kamya Panjabi, Devoleena Bhattarcharjee and many other celebrities from the Indian Television industry took to their social media handles to give glimpses of their Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations and share wishes with fans. Take a look.

'Ganpati Bappa Morya!' the chantings have begun as Lord Ganesha has finally arrived to spread peace, happiness, and positivity around. Today (August 22, 2020) marks the beginning of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, and devotees of Lord Ganesha have welcomed him with open arms and smiling faces. Despite the Coronavirus crisis in the country, the festive vibes and spirit are high among all, and everybody is making sure to follow all the rules safety rules to celebrate the auspicious occasion just like every other year.

On this pious occasion, many celebrities from the Indian Television industry have taken to their social media handles to give glimpses of their Ganesh Utsav 2020 celebrations, and also extended their warm wishes to fans. While some have brought Bappa home, others have made their own Ganesh idols and spreading the much-needed awareness of eco-friendly celebrations. From dressing up in ethnic beautiful ethnic outfits to decorating their homes, from relishing modaks or sweets to seeking blessings and performing puja, actors from the Tinselville have welcomed Gannu Bappa with full zeal and enthusiasm.

Surbhi Jyoti, Siddharth Nigam, Karanvir Bohra, , , Kamya Panjabi, Devoleena Bhattarcharjee, Ekta Kapoor, Shefali Jariwala, Karishma Tanna, Avinash Mukherjee and many others from the Telly world have shared pictures from their Ganpati celebrations this year.

Take a look at Telly Town's Ganesh Utsav 2020 celebrations here:

One of the most highly-awaited Indian festivals concludes with the final immersion of the idol called the Ganesh visarjann. Well, Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 is certainly different, but the love, affection, belief, and trust in Lord Ganesha will stay the same forever.

