Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya & others bring home Ganpati idols; PICS

The much-loved and eagerly-awaited festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is finally here, and the air is full of joy and zeal. In Maharashtra, especially, the festival is something that people look forward to all throughout the year, and they welcome Ganpati with all the love in their hearts. This year, the festival will be starting from September 10th and go on until September 19th. On the evening of September 9th, many television celebrities were spotted in the city, as they arrived to take their Ganpati idols home. Celebs like Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Prince Narula and wife Yuvika, and Aparna Dixit were papped by the shutterbugs as they carried their Ganpati idols home.

Dahiya was spotted with husband Vivek Dahiya, as the couple arrived at the Mumbai suburbs to take their Ganpati idol. The actress, who donned a red outfit, and kept her hair loose, looked quite chirpy and happy as she posed for the paparazzi. Apart from Divyanka, her KKK11 co-contestants Rahul Vaidya and were also spotted with their families. Rahul was seen with his father in the locality of Lokhandwala. The singer posed and smiled for the cameras, along with his dad. Arjun arrived with his family too, and the actor seemed to be in a great mood as well.

Apart from these stars, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Aparna Dixit were spotted in Andheri on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. The three of them were in a jovial mood, and obliged the paps with pictures as well.

Mumbaikers have been awaiting the 10 days of the Ganpati festival with much fervour and excitement. However, in recent updates, the city's civic body BMC and Mumbai Police have put in place restrictions so that Covid-19 cases do not surge drastically.

A few days ago, the BMC had banned physical darshan at pandals in the city. On Thursday, the Mumbai Police followed suit banning the public from visiting the city's pandals. Now, in another update, the Mumbai Police have also imposed Section 144 in the city which does not allow a gathering of more than 5 people. The rule will come into effect from 10 September onwards and stay in place for the entire duration of the festival.