Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are all smiles as they take Lord Ganesha home; PICS

It is Ganesh Chaturthi today and the entire nation is taken over by the festive spirit of this holy festival. Not just the commoners but the celebs are also excited to bring home Lord Ganesha home for the big day and the preparations for the same across India has been going on in full swing. While several celebs have taken to social media to send best wishes for Ganesh Utsav, several celebs were also papped taking home Lord Ganesh on the auspicious day.

Joining them, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah were also clicked as they stepped out in the city to take home the idol of Lord Ganesha. In the pics, Kashmera looked ravishing as she opted for an ethnic for the holy festival. She wore a magenta coloured sleeveless kurta with silver embroidery and paired it with a matching magenta coloured sharara and dupatta. On the other hand, Krushna kept it casual in his brown sweatshirt and black ripped jeans. In the pics, Krushna was seen holing the idol of Lord Ganesha which was covered at the moment. Apparently, the idol will be unwrapped after placing the idol at their home.

Take a look at Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah’s pics:

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek once again made the headlines for his ongoing tiff with uncle Govinda recently after the latter’s wife Sunita spoke about the issue in an interview. She said, “I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue”. She also dismissed any possibility of reconciliation between Govinda and Krushna and said that the issues will never get resolved.

