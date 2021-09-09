Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: TV shows that you can watch with your family on this auspicious day

The celebration for the 10-days Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin from September 10 this year. The festival is celebrated with much pomp and fervour in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. The festival will come to an end on September 21. To celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees bring home idols of Lord Ganesh to worship and in the end, immerse the idols. In temples, devotees also offer prayers and distribute modaks because it is Lord Ganesh's favourite.

The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and prosperity. It falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, which falls in August-September. Lord Ganesh is considered a symbol of wisdom, writing, travel, commerce, and good fortune. He is also called Gajanana, Gajadanta, and Vighnaharta. This year the tithi for the Chaturthi will last from 12:17 am to 10 pm on September 10. The timing for Puja vidhi will begin from 11:03 am and will last till 1:33 pm.

However, owing to the pandemic people are restricting themselves from going out and preferring to stay inside. So, to make this day more special, we can binge-watch on these TV shows which feature lord Ganesha's life. Take a look:

Shree Ganesha:

This series started in November 2000 and was aired on Sony TV. Jagesh Mukati played Lord Ganesha. The show gained immense popularity.

Ganesh Leela:

Showing Lord Ganesha’s journey through different stages, the show Ganesh Leela was aired in 2011 and featured child artist Aakash Nair as the main lead. The serial also starred Barkha Bisht, Samragyi Nema and Mukesh Solanki.

Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev:

Though the show was based on the stories of Lord Shiva but Alpesh Dhakan played an important part in the series as Shiva’s son, Ganesha. This show began in 2011 and had a successful run till 2014.

Jai Malhar:

It is prominent in the Marathi show. Master Shaney Bhise was seen playing the role of the Lord Ganesha.

Ganpati Bappa Moorya:

This is again a Marathi show starring Swaraj Yevle as Lord Ganesha is magnanimous and visually appealing. It showed the life of Lord Ganesha.

We wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi.

