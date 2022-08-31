Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Raj Anadkat seeks blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as one of the biggest festivals of the year. It is a Hindu festival celebrating the annual arrival of the Hindu god Ganesha to earth from his celestial abode. The 10-day long Hindu festival, one of the most important in India culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Chaturthi as it goes on from August 31, 2022, to September 9, 2022. For devotees, this festival is full of fun and fervour - right from cleaning our homes, to preparing the bhog and offerings of modaks and laddoos! Telly town celebs also celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and happiness. Popular actor Raj Anadkat visited Lalbaugcha Raja temple and shared a picture for his fans.

In the post shared by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame, he is seen standing near a gigantic statue of Lord Ganesha, popularly known as Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. He sported a white printed kurta. He shared in the captions, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Everyone Prayed For Everyone’s Health, Happiness & Prosperity Ganpati Bappy Morya.”

See the post here-

Numerous fans of the actor dropped hearts in his comment section.

For the unversed, Raj Anadkat has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the past few months now. This has led to reports of him quitting the show. Pinkvilla asked Raj to give clarity on it, to which, he told us, "Whatever it is, I'll update my fans. When the time is right, everyone will get to know."

Raj Anadkat was recently seen in a music video named, Sorry Sorry, with Kanika Mann. The song was a massive hit among his fans.

