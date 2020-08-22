Ganesh Chaturthi: Karishma Tanna welcomes Ganpati Bappa home for first time; Says ‘Can’t express the feeling’

Karishma Tanna took to her social media handle to share beautiful pictures of her Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations as the Khatron Ke Khildai 10 winner welcomed Lord Ganesha home for the very first time.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations commenced today with full zeal and enthusiasm and will continue for the next 10 days. While Ganpati celebrations are different this year considering the Coronavirus scare in the country, it is 'special' for Karishma Tanna. The actress has welcomed Lord Ganesha for the very first time at her home this year. The actress is brimming in happiness as she brought her little Gannu Bappa home to spread his magic and charm. She took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to her fans.

In the pictures, Karishma is seen seeking blessings from Ganesh ji as he resides amidst a beautiful floral decoration. The actress looks gorgeous in her simple yet attractive blue-pink printed kurta, and the smile on her face is proof of her joy bringing Bappa home. Not only did she seek blessings from Lord Ganesha for a peaceful future for everyone, but also helped her pooch to take blessings from the Vighnaharta. In the caption, Karishma expressed her feelings of being able to invite Bappa home this year.

She wrote, 'My first ever gannu baby sthapna. I can’t express the feeling. Emotional, happy, overwhelmed getting our Ganesh ji at home. Ganpati Bappa Morya.' The actress also extened her best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion.

Take a look at Karishma's Ganpati 2020 celebrations here:

Meanwhile, Karishma was recently declared the winner of the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK 10) hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actress was extremely elated to bag the title of the stunt-based reality show, and also expressed her gratitude towards her fans for supporting her always.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin & Bharti Singh dance to dhol tunes as they welcome Lord Ganesha on KKK Made In India

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×