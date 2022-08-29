Ganesh Chaturthi Special: 5 Celebs who are ardent devotees of Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the festivals that is celebrated with utmost pomp and fervour in Maharashtra. It is a ten-day long festival and there's a positive vibe in the air on these days. The television industry also looks forward to this festival. While these days hold special and sacred importance in the people's lives, for ardent devotees, each day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Bharti Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Wahi, Ekta Kapoor, Raqesh Bapat are among the few television celebrities who believe in the Elephant God.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh needs no introduction. The comedian-host, without fail, makes a post of Ganpati Bappa every day, on her Instagram account. Along with the photo, she also posts several red heart emojis to express her devotion to God.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is often seen mouthing 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' before doing anything auspicious. Be it on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 or as a host. With a few days left for Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor has begun the preparations.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat also has a firm belief in Lord Ganesha and sculpts eco-friendly idols out of clay. In his recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared, "To create something, you don't need to destroy. We should really know the difference between our wants and our needs. If you understand that, we can protect the earth and our environment, not just for us but for our future generations as well. So, let's start small guys and with this Ganpati Bappa Morya, we have to. May God bless us and give us 'sadbuddhi' (good sense) to keep our environment clean and happy. Let's pray to a better living for the future."

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani is also excited about the festival and often visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. The Pavitra Rishta actor, tutored by Raqesh, creates clay idols of Ganpati Bappa.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is a very religious person and she is known to take the blessings of Lord Ganesha before commencing any of her projects. Her shows also begin with a montage or a visual of Ganpati Bappa.