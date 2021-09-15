Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Rahul Vaidya and wife Disha Parmar bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa; See PICS

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been in the headlines as the most loved couple in the telly industry tied the knots recently. The couple made their relationship official during Rahul’s stint on Bigg Boss 14. The newlyweds celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi together and now the husband and wife bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa ahead of Ganesh Visarjan.

Paparazzi spotted Rahul and Disha heading for Visarjan. In the pics, Rahul and Disha were seen in traditional outfits as they celebrated the auspicious occasion. While the former Indian Idol singer was seen wearing a grey kurta, his ladylove looked stunning in a purple suit. Earlier, the couple took to their Instagram handle and shared glimpses of welcoming Bappa at home. Rahul and Disha had welcomed Lord Ganesh with a lot of enthusiasm and placed it on a beautifully decorated shelf that was decked with red roses. Rahul had captioned the image as, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi”. Now, the couple took the blessings of Lord Ganesha and bid adieu to him.

Check out the pictures here.