Gangs of Filmistaan: Producer shares proof after Shilpa Shinde accuses them of not trying to contact her again

Gangs of Filmistaan producer responds to Shilpa Shinde's claim of the producer not trying to reach her out. Read.
Mumbai Updated: September 3, 2020 01:24 pm
Gangs of Filmistaan: Producer shares proof after Shilpa Shinde accuses them of not trying to contact her again
The matter between Shilpa Shinde and producer duo Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes seems to be aggravating with each passing day. It all started with Shilpa accusing the producers of using her name for publicity and also made it clear that she doesn't want to work with Sunil Grover, who allegedly hogs all the limelight, according to Shilpa. Preeti responded to it and said that as producers they had reached out to Shilpa to solve the matter amicably and understand her grievances with a civil chat but Shilpa hasn't responded. 

Shilpa later shared a screenshot of a mail (dated August 29) she sent to Neeti Simoes wherein she had explained her problems in details. Neeti has responded to it asking Shilpa to get on a call with them so that they can talk and reach a conclusion, even if it means her leaving the show. Several attempts can be seen being made from the producers side to reach out to Shilpa, but she hasn't responded. The communication was initiated by the producer even before Shilpa gave out a quote in media but post that there has been no response to their follow up mails and texts. When a production member tried reaching her for shoot schedule, she apprised them of her health condition but failed to mention that she isn't planning to return.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neeti told us, "Communication have been on before she gave out articles and even after to understand her problem. We are very ok with her not wanting to continue. But we hope she understands that in a professional scenario such decisions have to be taken with proper protocol rather than constant mud slinging and fake news items. We request her to talk her grievances in a mature manner with the team so that we can have a final conclusion. All of us are busy with our respective responsibilities of shoots and don't have the time to play screen shot screen shot."

 
 
 
 
 

She added, "We are the sufferers that our schedule has gone haywire because the actor said she is not well." The producer also asked Shilpa to share these screenshots so that she is not misleading her fans "as she misled us. She sent us a very random mail on the 29th Aug night after speaking with a journalist just so that she can justify the lies. Why were all these problems not mentioned earlier ? From SoPs not being followed to shoot timings or scripts that we have sent ... why is she confusing everyone including us who are only doing our job. She can decide what she wants  and discuss with the team before doing a media tamsha. Sorry but whose taking mileage now ?" 

