Gangs Of Filmistan PROMO: Sunil Grover returns to the small screen in a new avatar with Shilpa Shinde & others

Sunil Grover, who was last seen in the show Kanpur Waale Khuranas, is all set to return to the small screens with Star Bharat's show Gangs of Filmistan. The comedian-actor will be seen in a very different avatar this time. Instead of performing, Sunil will play the role of a don who will force his tenants to entertain him in order to stay in his house. His tenants would include actors such as Shilpa Shinde, Upasana Singh, Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, Paritosh Tripathi and Jatin Suri.

The first promo of the show was unveiled recently and it promises to tickle your funny bones. Heavily inspired by Bollywood, the show will be a daily soap which aims to bring smile to people's face in this time of adversity. Sunil shared the promo and wrote, "आपकी हर साँस को हंसी से भरने आ रहे हैं कॉमेडी के यह महारथी!

The show is being produced by Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes. The actor has promised that all his earrings from the show will be donated for the welfare for those affected by COVID 19. He also mentioned that he misses performing but he is surely looking forward to this new role.

Sunil was last seen in Bharat.

