Ganpati visarjan 2021: Rahul Vaidya to Shweta Tiwari, how celebs bid adieu to Bappa with love

The 10-day long festival Ganesh Chaturthi comes to an end. The celebrities and people who brought idols to their homes are now bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha. Thousands of people took to the street to be part of the Ganesh procession. The administration has imposed strict restrictions on the immersion of idols in all cities, including Mumbai, amid an unrelenting coronavirus pandemic. Some of the revellers were wearing masks and following social distancing, many weren't. Police were seen deployed at every corner.

Television celebrities also bid adieu to their idols with love affection. Some kept for three days, some for five days and then they immerse idol in water. They worshipped him and prayed to come next year fast. Some celebrities were seen opting for eco-friendly way of immersing idols and some took to the street. was seen doing visarjan at her place. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar opted for the visarjan on the street. Shweta Tiwari also took the street way.

Ekta Kapoor also bid adieu to Bappa with all fanfare. She even hosted a party and many television celebrities were seen joining her in the party. to Sanya Irani all were seen in their best attire.

Take a look at the posts and pictures here:

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had urged citizens to launch a movement against the coronavirus. He had said he prayed to Lord Ganesh to destroy all "evil and negativity" amid the speculations of the third wave.

