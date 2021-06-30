Gashmeer Mahajani on bond with Imlie co-star Sumbul Touqeer: ‘I am a nanny to Sumbul’

Gashmeer Mahajani talks about his role in the show and his friendship with Sumbul Touqeer.

Gashmeer Mahajani plays the lead role in the famous TV show Imlie. He plays the role of a journalist named Aditya and is appreciated for his work. The actor talked about the show while speaking to News 18. He feels the show is very different from other daily soaps which have high-intensity drama. Talking about his role he said, “I will talk for myself, apart from the amount and the effort that I put in for Aditya’s character, the one thing I lend to the character is my own personality. By lending my own personality, I have given the character a slight touch of Gashmeer because of which now all the fans say that they cannot imagine someone else doing the character apart from me.”

He also feels blessed to be a part of a set of the highly talented cast and crew of the show, and he is inspired by the brilliant acting and realistic acting. He also shared his connection with lead actress Sumbul Touqeer. Talking about their bond, he said, “I am a nanny to Sumbul, we treat her like a kid. She keeps blabbering some nonsense which I pretend to hear but I ignore it. She is a born talent and I have never seen her rehearsing much for the scenes. Whereas Mayuri is a nuanced actor and rehearses a lot and we are equivalent in that aspect. We are very good friends off-screen."

Although the actor is quite senior, the two share a great bond off-screen. He shared, “Sumbul and I share a very great bond. We have a connection with each other that reflects on-screen as well. Our bond with each other is very feisty and the camaraderie is what makes it look more effortless on screen."

Talking about future plans, he said “For now, Imlie’s shoot is keeping me preoccupied. Towards the end of the year, I hope to start shooting for the second installment of my upcoming web show. A couple of more things are there in the pipeline let’s see how they turn out,"

