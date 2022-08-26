Gashmeer Mahajani: The plush and contemporary style home of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant

Gashmeer Mahajani, became a popular name in the telly industry with the popular daily soap, Imlie. His pairing with actress Sumbul Touqeer was highly appreciated by the audience and has a massive fan following on social media. The actor is a Marathi superstar and has worked in numerous shows and movies. He will be soon showing his dance moves on one of the most prestigious and popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The Marathi actor He married to Gauri Deshmukh on 28 December 2014 and the couple has a son named Vyom who was born in 2019. The couple live in a plus house in Mumbai.

Entrance

There is a simple entrance with a yellow painted door. The upper part of the entrance is decorated with a multi color and gota work toran or wall art.

Living area

There are beige shade couches in the living area and TV cabinet on the opposite side. The are some beanbags also in the area. There is a dark brown wooden table in the centre.

Dining area

There is a charming dining area adjacent to the living area. There is a glass top dining table and wooden chairs.

Temple

The is a beautiful temple in the middle of the house, and there is an Idol of Lord Ganesha. It is decorated with flowers and leaves. There are also some wall decors.

Balcony

There is a simple balcony in the house with glass walls and wooden flooring.

Terrace garden

There is a very beautiful terrace garden in Gashmeer’s home. There are colourful plants on all sides and a swing on one side.

