Gashmeer Mahajani quitting show Imlie? Actor shares THIS reason behind it

Imlie is among the leading shows on television screens. It features immensely talented actors Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer, and Mayuri Deshmukh in the leads as Aditya, Imlie, and Malini respectively. The show has been among the top 3 in terms of TRP ratings and viewership. As per the latest reports by Tellychakkar, the lead actor Gashmeer Mahajani will be exiting from the show very soon.

Gashmeer debuted in Hindi Television with Imlie and became a household name with his character Aditya Tripathi. He is highly appreciated for his onscreen chemistry with Sumbul Touqueer, playing the role of Imlie. Apart from TV, Gashmeer is a popular name in both Marathi and OTT industries. He was avidly adored for his stint in Shrikant Basheer. Now, as per the updates, it is speculated that Gashmeer shall leave the successfully running show Imlie for a major reason. The reason as speculated is that he is inclined towards doing a finite series.

As per the current track of the show, Pranav will not bother about Rupali and her feelings and will, in fact, threaten her to give him the evidence or he will beat her up. He'll be about to slap Rupali but Imlie will come on time and stop him from doing so. Later, Imlie will showcase her strong personality and start hitting Pranav left and right. Apparently, police will come on time and arrest Pranav before he can escape.

The show is produced by Four Lions Films, the story is given by Ved Raj, Vera Raina, and Aakriti Atreja and directed by Atif Khan.



