Gashmeer Mahajani & Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s show Imlie completes one year; Actors express gratitude

Imlie is one of the most popular shows on the television screens and has been among the top 5 shows on the television screens. The show has kept the audience hooked with its intriguing storyline and contestants twists. It aims to provide entertainment for the audience, and over the past one year, it had been receiving a lot of love from the audience. As the show reached a major milestone of completing one year of being on-air, the lead actors of the show shared their happiness over the achievement.

Gashmeer Mahajani, who plays Journalist Aditya in the show said, "It's a huge achievement for the entire cast and crew. The journey so far has been quite exciting. It's an overwhelming feeling to see your show continue to do so well even after so many episodes. It all pays off when we get to celebrate such lovely achievements. It feels great as very few shows manage to achieve this mark. The whole unit is like a family. As we have strong team bonding on and off-screen it reflects in our acting. I would like to thank the Cast Members, Creatives, Directors, and the entire Production Team. And most importantly the fans who love and motivate me so much to do better work. It’s indeed a gratifying moment for all of us.”

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who plays Imlie in the show said, “The journey of ‘Imlie’ has been phenomenal. Our entire team works day in and day out to ensure that every episode continues to entertain the audience. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans of the show for their unconditional love and support for the show. It feels like yesterday that we started and today we've completed 1 year. The journey has been full of love and hope it continues to be the same. Completing 1 year is like a pat on our backs saying ‘something that we are doing is right and need to continue working hard. Having said that, want to see the show accomplish grander milestones in the coming days.”

Every actor on the show has made a special mark in the hearts of the audience. Currently the show witness 2 new and major entries in the upcoming track. Actors Fahmaan Khan and Rajshri Rani have entered the show as the brother and sister duo, who will impact Imlie’s life.



Also read- Gashmeer Mahajani dismisses rumours of quitting Imlie: The show has given me a lot of recognition