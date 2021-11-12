Gattimela, 12 November 2021, Written Update: Amulya and Vedanth tie the knot

In today’s episode, the priest reads the jataka and tells everyone that these two horoscopes are really good for each other and asks if it’s really Vedanth’s horoscope because last time he checked both the horoscopes didn’t match. Ajji tells it is Vedanth’s jataka only, and the priest tells that this marriage will bring good luck to both the families. Vikranth tells even the priest approved the marriage so what’s the problem.

Parimala takes everyone to the temple and tells them that if the Goddess herself gives vara from right side, she’ll agree to the marriage and if the vara is given from the left side, she will take Amulya back home. Everyone prays and Vikranth tells Sarthak to do something so the flower falls from the right. Sarthak takes a step forward but the vara falls from the right itself. Everyone rejoices and Amulya tells Parimala that the Goddess herself gave her blessings for this marriage, but she asks Parimala again if she can marry Vedanth and Parimala agrees. Vedanth takes Amulya’s hand and drags her to the mantap. Vedanth walks in first and Amulya makes a grand entry with her doli. The marriage takes place and Vedanth ties tor mangalsutra to Amulya.

Suhasini feels annoyed that none of her plan worked. Amulya sits in front of the temple and the malakki ceremony takes place. After that, Parimala tells Aarti to take care of Amulya as a mother and not as a co-sister. Parimala tells they’ll live in peace and hopes for their good fortune. Manjunath wishes Amulya and Vedanth a happy married life and Vedanth tells he’ll take care of Amulya.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

