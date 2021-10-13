Gattimela, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Amulya is safe

In today’s episode, Amulya and Vedanth’s mother escapes from the back entrance and hides from the goons. The kidnappers are unable to find them and Kanta finds her bangle and her engagement ring. Vedanth suspects if she’s still here and goes in search of her and Vikranth joins in. Amulya spots Vedanth and runs the other side, Vedanth’s mother feels tired and tells her that she should escape. Amulya hugs Vedanth and he is relieved to know she’s safe.

Amulya tells everyone she’s fine and she left clues for him and Kanta tells Vedanth was like Devdas. Amulya tells Vedanth she can’t find the other woman and tells that they should find the woman. The goons take Vedanth’s mother inside and inform Suhasini that Amulya escaped. Vikranth and Kanta tell they couldn’t find her outside and Vikranth tells they’ll file a complaint as it’s risky to go back. Vikranth wonders who this woman is and why Amulya called her “Amma”.

Kanta calls Anjali and Dhruva to inform her that they found Amulya. Dhruva tells Sarthak and Ajji that Amulya is fine and everyone rejoices. Suhasini comes in and fakes her happiness. The next morning everyone is ready to go the hall. Everyone in Vedanth’s house sit together and talk and Vikranth rants about how he had to keep Ajji’s 50 luggage bags.

Stay tuned to know more.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Gattimela, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Vedanth reaches the location