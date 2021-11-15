Gattimela, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Amulya gets emotional during her bidaai ceremony

In today’s episode, Manjunath says it’s important how a couple live after marriage as well. Manjunath tells he knows Vedanth will take care of Amulya. Everyone tears up and Vedanth tells him not to worry as he will take care of Amulya. Amulya gets up and says she’s not going abroad, she’s just going to Vedanth’s house where she has her sister and her crime partner; Vikranth and most importantly, Vedanth is there as well.

She asks her family to send her off happily. Vedanth tells Amulya if she wants she can cry now only. Amulya tells she’s not the one to cry, she will make others cry. Parimala tells now she feels relieved because even Amulya is in peace. Manjunath tells Amulya to keep visiting them regularly. Amulya’s family leaves and Kanta wonders how tough Amulya is. Parimala tells Manjunath that Amulya didn’t cry when she was leaving, so she’s scared Amulya is going to cry later. Amulya starts crying and Vedanth consoles her. Parimala comes to console Amulya and her family cries. Ajji tells she should’ve cried before, she would’ve felt better.

Amulya says she didn’t want her parents to go home sad and tells she will miss all the things she did when she stayed in her house. Vedanth tells today she might cry, but he won’t give her an opportunity to cry in the future. Vikranth tells even he told the same thing in his wedding. Everyone gets ready for the reception. Aarti tells Suhasini not to worry and Suhasini tells her family made the priest say positive things.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

