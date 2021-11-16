Gattimela, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Amulya and Vedanth’s reception

In today’s episode, Vedanth and Amulya go on the stage and bow to everyone. Kanta comes on the stage laughing with a mic and gets a shock. Vikranth takes over and welcomes everyone. He tells Amulya and Vedanth to chill and enjoy. Aarti thinks Vikranth is very innocent. Vikranth welcomes Adi, Parvati and brother. They click photos with the couple. Vedanth tells Adi that whatever he told came true, regarding his life partner. Vedanth asks Adi about his partner and both of them don’t answer.

Suhasini tells Aarti to always stay beside Vikranth. Aarti fears for Vikranth. Vedanth and Amulya think they might still like each other but they’re suppressing it. Vedanth takes Adi aside and asks what’s happening between them. Adi tells him and Parvati won’t move forward and tells him his life story. Vedanth hugs Adi. Parvati tells Amulya whatever she’s doing is bringing happiness to most of them. Amulya says but it’s hurting Adi a lot and tells her to safeguard her love. Adi tells he will go ahead and marry the one his mom showed. Vedanth suggests Adi to confess his love. Parvati tells she is in a position where hurting him is easy, so Adi will hate her and marry someone else.

Aadya tells Sarthak finally the marriage is done. Sarthak talks about kids and Aadya feels sad. Sarthak apologises and Aadya tells it’s her fault. Sarthak tells her not to apologise and Aadya tells she can’t lose another baby again. Sarthak tells he understands. Trishul and Shivina also dance on Amulya and Vedanth’s reception. Amulya hopes her idol comes and Ravinchanran makes an entry.

