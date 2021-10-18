Gattimela, 18th October 2021, Written Update: Amulya’s grand entry

In today’s episode, Vikranth tells Vedanth that the family is probably late because they’re having their emotional time together and he almost talks about Suhasini being the reason behind the obstacles. Amulya and her family arrive in an auto and everyone is shocked to see their entry. Parimala apologises for the delay and tells Adithi to get the tray ready for the aarti. Vedanth tells Parimala to calm down and the main objective of this ritual is to just welcome the groom’s family whole heartily.

Vikranth also agrees to this and Vedanth tells that practically, the bride’s side should be getting a grand welcome because when they’ll go back to their house, they’ll go back without the bride (their daughter). Vedanth asks why they came in an auto, and Manjunath tells him that the car didn’t show up and they didn’t want to be late, so they booked an auto and came. Vedanth tells Suhasini that she should do the aarti and welcome Amulya’s family and Vedanth and Dhruva rejoice this moment. Vedanth tells everyone that Amulya’s entry should be special and Kanta signals the royal chariot to come.

Amulya is overwhelmed with his idea and Vedanth tells that he remembered Amulya’s dream of coming like a Queen and Vedanth tells her that he did this to make her dream come true. Amulya tells Vedanth that she is incomplete without her King and tells him that she will only get into the chariot if he comes along with her too. Vedanth agrees, and they both make their grand entry.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

