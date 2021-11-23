Gattimela, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Amulya’s grihapravesh

In today’s episode, Suhasini tells Amulya there’s no point in apologising after telling everything. She tells there’s a value for the name “Vashishtha”. Amulya argues with Suhasini and Vedanth tell her to stop as he didn’t like it. Suhasini tells Vedanth’s name is a brand and asks Amulya to have dignity and call Vedanth with respect. Amulya agrees and kicks the kalash and Suhasini drops the house keys. Dhruva takes them and tells this is auspicious as even Suhasini wants Amulya to be the head of their house. Ajji takes the key and gives it to Amulya and tells it’s her responsibility from now on.

Vedanth snatches the key and tells Suhasini will stay the head always and gives Suhasini the keys. Vedanth and Amulya enter the house and take the elders’ blessings. Amulya asks Aarti to give her blessings and Aarti tells that Amulya is the older daughter-in-law and hence she shouldn’t fall at her feet as it’s not good for the house. Suhasini stares at Aarti. Amulya tells she doesn’t want her designation but wants everyone’s love and seeks Aarti’s blessings. Aadya takes Amulya with her. Kanta tells Vedanth to not feel impatient and everyone laughs. Ajji takes Vaidehi’s photo and starts talking to that.

Suhasini comes and scolds her and tells her. Ajji tells that her reign is now over as all her truth will come out soon. Vikranth hugs Aarti and apologises for being busy and not spending time with her. Aarti tells she was scared when Vikranth got an electric shock. Vikranth assures her he’s fine. Aarti tells it’s Vedanth’s first night, not his. Vikranth leaves to get the preparations done and Aarti frowns thinking Vikranth always caters to Vedanth’s needs. Suhasini tells Vedanth won’t let Vaidehi’s truth come out and leaves. Ajji tells Amulya will do right by the house.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

