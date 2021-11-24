Gattimela, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Parimala misses Amulya

In today’s episode, Vedanth tells they are arranging a surprise in the room and they can’t enter until it’s done. Sarthak and Vikranth come and tease Amulya and Vedanth. Amulya tells that she just wants to arrange her clothes and sleep because she’s tired. Parimala on the other hand, calls everyone for dinner. Anjali and Manjunath come and Parimala asks where’s Aditi. Anjali tells she doesn’t want to eat and Parimala tells her to take food to Aditi’s room later.

After serving dinner to Anjali and Manjunath, Parimala tells Manjunath to pass Amulya’s plate as well, since she will come and have dinner soon. Manjunath reminds Parimala that Amulya doesn’t stay in their house any longer. Parimala tells she’s can’t believe she’s gone. Anjali tells she won’t get married. Parimala tells her that one day she will have to leave and have dinner in Amulya’s plate. Sarthak, Kanta come and pull Vedanth’s leg. Vedanth tells he needs to go. Sarthak tells Vedanth seems to be in a hurry. Vikranth tells Vedanth needs to wait then only it’s fun. Amulya enters the room and sees it fully decorated. Vedanth enters and they both hug each other.

Amulya asks if she can change their room and they both start making plans. Vedanth takes a stand and says this won’t stay in the room. Amulya says it’s her favourite and will stay there. They fight and it falls down. Vedanth notices all the things associated with them in there. Amulya tells she realised she’s in love with him after collecting his items. Vedanth tells he had her lipstick mark mug but it broke. Amulya takes a new mug and puts her lip impression on it. Aadya calls and tells Amulya to wear the dress kept for her. Dhruva and Vikranth think how to find the lady they encountered.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

