Gattimela, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Aarti feels jealous

In today’s episode, Amulya sits next to Vedanth. Amulya gives him a cup of milk to drink and Vedanth finishes it alone. Amulya scolds him and tells he should’ve given half of the milk to her. Amulya feeds jamun to Vedanth and they reminisce about their first gulab jamun bite together. Suhasini reminds Aarti about the fortune told by the saint. Aarti tells guru told the jataka was false, so things are fine. Suhasini says Amulya is very clever and Aarti won’t understand that. She says she didn’t give fake jataka of Vedanth and tells the guruji lied about the marriage being auspicious.

Amulya tells she married a robot as he was being unromantic. Vedanth gets up and pushes her to the wall and tells her to not teach him romance. They both stare at each other’s eyes and Amulya tries to escape. Vedanth pulls her back and hugs her. Suhasini tells Amulya must’ve told the guru to lie because she wanted to marry Vedanth. Aarti tells this is not possible. Suhasini tells she is not lying and tells Aarti to not be too innocent. Suhasini continues to manipulate Aarti against Amulya.

The next morning, Aarti wakes up and realises she woke up late and forgot to do her chores. Aarti rushes down and sees Amulya talking to the workers. Aarti tells Amulya to step aside as she needs to prepare coffee for Ajji. Amulya tells it’s taken care of. Aarti tells Ajji only drinks coffee made by her. Ajji comes and Amulya takes the coffee to her. Ajji compliments the coffee. Vikranth comes and tells Amulya made protein shake for him and tells Aarti that since she has more work load, let Amulya prepare the shake for him. Amulya tells Aarti to relax and Aarti recalls Suhasini’s words and feels jealous.

